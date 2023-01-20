Roscommon make four changes for tonight's Connacht pre-season decider against Mayo

ROSCOMMON HAVE NAMED their team for tonight’s FBD Connacht League final against Mayo.

Davy Burke makes four changes to the side that started their semi-final win over Sligo.

Goalkeeper Conor Carroll, corner-back Tomás Crean, wing-back Conor Daly and centre-forward Ciarain Murtagh are all brought in for selection. Colm Lavin, David Murray, Patrick Gavin and Ben O’Carroll are the players to make way.

Diarmuid Murtagh is named as captain on this occasion.

Advertisement

Throw-in at the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome is 7.30pm, with the action live on TG4.

Cork are due to name their team for the McGrath Cup final at 12pm.

Their opposition, Limerick, showed their hand yesterday, as did Mayo manager Kevin McStay for their showdown with the Rossies. You can see both teams here.

📣 Davy Burke has named his team to face Mayo in tomorrow’s FBD Connacht League Final.



The match will be live on @SportTG4



👉 https://t.co/RWqInrHuDY#RosGAA pic.twitter.com/q1uubAYguN — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) January 19, 2023

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

2. Dylan Gaughan (Tulsk), 3. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 4. Tomás Crean (Creggs)

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

5. Eoin McCormack (St. Dominics), 6. Brian Stack (St. Brigids), 7. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses), 9. Keith Doyle (St. Dominics)

10. Cian Glennon (St. Faithleachs), 11. Ciaráin Murtagh (St. Faithleachs), 12. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleachs) (C), 14. Conor Cox (Éire Óg), 15. Paul Carey (Padraig Pearses)