Byrne: 'It's what you dream of, the moments as a kid that you want'

ROSS BYRNE HAS had many difficult days in the Ireland jersey, but the Leinster out-half stepped up in impressive fashion today to hit the match-winning penalty in a 13-10 win over Australia at Aviva Stadium.

It was a sweet moment for a player who has been a consistently reliable performer at provincial level but has struggled to break through at Test level.

Tonight saw the 27-year-old win his 14th cap for Ireland, and speaking shortly after the final whistle sounded at Lansdowne Road, an elated Byrne described it as a career highlight.

“It’s definitely the highlight of my Ireland career, that’s for sure!” Byrne said, making no effort to hide his joy.

“It’s been topsy turvy. I’m actually still full of adrenaline, I couldn’t really calm down after it. It’s right up there, it’s what you dream of. They’re the moments as a kid that you want.”

Byrne was a late addition to today’s matchday squad, being bumped up to the Ireland bench after Johnny Sexton was pulled from the starting team. It was a whirlwind end to a busy week – Byrne only joined the Ireland camp on Monday having being omitted from the original November squad. Tonight was his first cap since March 2021.

I don’t really know how to put it into words. It’s been one of the most bizarre weeks ever. I got the call on Monday after Leinster training, came in Monday night as cover, did the warm-up today and then got the call when Johnny pulled up.

“I was actually kicking with him and he had a bit of an issue and went in, and then I was on the bench. I suppose when the game’s that close, you’re preparing yourself for that moment, or hoping you get that moment, and thankfully it came.”

That moment arrived in the 75th minute with the scores tied at 10-10, 51,000 people watching on and referee Ben O’Keeffe counting down Byrne’s remaining time to get the kick away.

“Nothing different to what I’d normally do for any kick in any game. I just trust the process that I have, it’s been pretty good to me in the last number of years. Referees will do that to me a bit sometimes, so it’s something I’m kind of used to. It doesn’t faze you when it happens, it probably makes the mind go blank if anything.

“It’s been frustrating, I haven’t been in the squad for a while, but I think the season has gone well for me at Leinster.

“I just have to try and kick on. I’ve had to be patient, and sometimes you need a bit of luck, I got that and got the opportunity today.”

A memorable day for Byrne, with the only sore point being there wasn’t more family there to witness it.

“My parents didn’t actually come! Luckily my girlfriend came just on the off-chance I did get the call! Thankfully she’s here. “It’s given me a taste of it. Obviously I haven’t been in the squad for quite a while so to be called in and just to be back in the squad was brilliant. Then to get a chance in the matchday 23 was amazing as well, and then to have an opportunity to take a kick like that…”

