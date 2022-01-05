'I'm really pleased with him' - Ireland U21 striker praised after bagging first Rotherham goal

IT WAS A night to remember for JJ Kayode on Tuesday, as the Ireland U21 international got off the mark for Rotherham United.

The League One leaders claimed a 4-2 win over Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy, with former Cork City and Sligo Rovers star Kieran Sadlier producing a brilliant strike and earning the man-of-the-match award.

Kayode was introduced just after the hour mark and nodded home a cross from fellow substitute — and Ireland international — Chiedozie Ogbene to bag his first senior goal for the Millers.

The 21-year-old was mobbed by his team-mates and manager Paul Warne expressed his delight with the young forward after the final whistle.

“We are buzzing,” Warne said, when asked about Kayode.

“We all went mental when we knew it was him (who had scored) and we’re really pleased for him. He is disappointed he hasn’t got a brace but, in fairness, all strikers miss so he has to learn to miss if he’s going to score.

His work ethic was great, his press was good and I’m really pleased with him and how he’s developing, hence why more phone calls than ever have come in about JJ.

“We just joked in there that Chieo (Ogbene) is going to do an interview with Irish football about how good JJ is!”

On the performance of his much-changed side, Warne added: “Yeah, good. I thought they were a bit rusty at the start and not at their best but we aren’t a charity I didn’t give them game time because I thought they needed it, it’s more the fact that I want all the lads to be ready because they’re all going to play.

“In any promotion team I’ve been involved in, it’s not just 11 players it’s all 22 of them and they’ve all got to be ready and prove to me why they should be in the team. There’s no point in their mum or their agent telling me — it needs to be with their performances on the grass.

I thought Sads (Sadlier) was good again. His run for the third goal was really good and he scored a good goal.

“I’m blessed because I’ve got a really great group that I love and they give everything.”

