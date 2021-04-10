BE PART OF THE TEAM

Two Irish boats claim spots in European rowing finals

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy made a statement of intent with their victory.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 2:30 PM
Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen competing in the A/B Semi-Final.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

PAUL O’DONOVAN AND Fintan McCarthy looked in impressive form as they booked their spot in the lightweight men’s double sculls final at the European Rowing Championships today. 

The Irish duo crossed the line in 6:22.74 in Varese ahead of the host Italian crew. They’ll line out in the final tomorrow. 

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremin, meanwhile, also claimed a final place in the lightweight women’s double sculls. 

The UCC pair finished second, some three seconds behind the Italians, in their semi-final. 

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne, however, were left disappointed in the double sculls semi-final as they failed to progress to the A final. 

