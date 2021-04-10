Two Irish boats claim spots in European rowing finals

Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen competing in the A/B Semi-Final.

Ireland's Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen competing in the A/B Semi-Final.

PAUL O’DONOVAN AND Fintan McCarthy looked in impressive form as they booked their spot in the lightweight men’s double sculls final at the European Rowing Championships today.

The Irish duo crossed the line in 6:22.74 in Varese ahead of the host Italian crew. They’ll line out in the final tomorrow.

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremin, meanwhile, also claimed a final place in the lightweight women’s double sculls.

The UCC pair finished second, some three seconds behind the Italians, in their semi-final.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne, however, were left disappointed in the double sculls semi-final as they failed to progress to the A final.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on a mixed weekend in Europe for the provinces before previewing Exeter-Leinster and Wales-Ireland.