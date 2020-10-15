Keane sceptical of hype around 'English Messiah' Grealish

CHIEF AMONG THE Jack Grealish sceptics is Roy Keane, who has questioned those pressing for the midfielder’s inclusion in the England team.

England, hamstrung by Harry Maguire’s first-half red card, were beaten 1-0 by Denmark at Wembley last night, with much of the post-match inquiry focusing on the fact Grealish was left on the bench for the whole 90 minutes.

Grealish was also an unused substitute in Sunday’s win over Belgium, following his man-of-the-match performance in the 3-0 friendly win over Wales.

Speaking on ITV, Ian Wright said Grealish should have beeb introduced to add some creativity to the English attack, but Keane declared his scepticism.

“I am intrigued. You have said he has played 14 minutes of competitive football for England yet all of a sudden – and I know [Ian] Wrighty loves him and we all know he’s got a chance of being a very good player – it’s like he’s the messiah, the messiah of England!

“England have made a lot of excuses for tonight. I wish they had manned up afterward and said, ‘We didn’t do enough.’ Let’s give credit to Denmark, they are a good, well-established international team. They were the better team.

“Jack will get his time. There are other games coming up. Jack will have to be patient.”

Keane worked with Grealish when he was assistant manager at Aston Villa, and was the Irish assistant boss when Grealish declined a senior Irish call-up to declare for England instead.

Keane was more sympathetic when discussing Harry Maguire, whose red card worsened his dreadful start to the season.

“I have loads of sympathy for Maguire, whatever is going on in his head because it is all over the place. When you see the red card coming out, you have to have sympathy for him.”

Gareth Southgate defended Maguire post-game, though didn’t interact with him as he made his way off the pitch, which was highlighted on ITV’s coverage.

“Gareth mentioned he’s got his full support. Sometimes in a situation like that knowing Harry has had a really tough time on and off the pitch, I think a pat on the back would certainly have helped him, considering he knows how low the player is at the moment.”

Keane did not agree that Maguire should be pulled from the firing line by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however.

“No, for me he has to play. The down side is he’s going back to a Man United side that is not full of confidence. Certainly the back four. I’ve been in Harry’s situation before, but I was in a dressing room with brilliant characters and leaders. So if I had done something silly or was having a hard time, I felt I was going back into the best dressing room in the world. Lads who would carry you through difficult spells. He’s not going to get that. I wouldn’t be anywhere near these lads, I don’t see them as leaders.”