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Aidan O'Brien (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Racing

Gold Cup glory: Scandinavia gives Aidan O'Brien 100th Royal Ascot winner

Record-extending 10th Gold Cup for Irishman.
4.44pm, 18 Jun 2026

IRELAND’S AIDAN O’BRIEN became the first trainer to train 100 Royal Ascot winners as Scandinavia won the feature race the Ascot Gold Cup in a thrilling finish on Thursday.

The 56-year-old also claimed a record-extending 10th Gold Cup as his winner just got the better of last year’s champion Trawlerman in an epic duel.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2026

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