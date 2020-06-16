This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Special day’ for Crowley with Battaash highlight of Royal Ascot treble

King’s Stand victory was ‘unfinished business’ as Battaash triumphed.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 6:52 PM
6 minutes ago 19 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5124852
Battaash ridden by Jim Crowley wins the King's Stand Stakes during Day One of Royal Ascot.
Image: PA
Battaash ridden by Jim Crowley wins the King's Stand Stakes during Day One of Royal Ascot.
Battaash ridden by Jim Crowley wins the King's Stand Stakes during Day One of Royal Ascot.
Image: PA

FEW MEETINGS AREA as difficult to get winners at than Royal Ascot given the level of competition – but there appeared to be no stopping Jim Crowley who took the riding plaudits with a first-day treble.

While no stranger to success at the meeting, victories at the showpiece fixture have been few and far between for the 2016 champion jockey since his breakthrough success aboard Prohibit in the King’s Stand Stakes back in 2011.

Starting the day off in perfect fashion aboard the Richard Hannnon-trained Motakhayyel in the Buckingham Palace Handicap, the 41-year-old then made it third time lucky aboard Charlie Hills’ stable star Battaash in the King’s Stand Stakes.

Just when it seemed Crowley’s day could not get any better, Nazeef continued her rise through the ranks with a first Pattern-race success in the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes – a victory which completed a double for her trainer John Gosden, who was earlier successful with Frankly Darling in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Crowley said: “To get three winners on the first day of Royal Ascot is good as it sets you up for the week.

“I thought the first horse would win, but no one else did, so luckily I got that one right. I thought Mohaather (in the Queen Anne) would win, he was really unlucky but he is a lovely horse and has run a good race.

“It was great to make it third time lucky on Battaash and the filly (Nazeef) was coming off a nice win in the Snowdrop and she toughed it out really well. She has improved with every run.”

Though any winner at Royal Ascot is one to be savoured, it was the victory of Battaash that stood out for Crowley given the six-year-old’s back story.

With Blue Point, his conqueror from the previous two renewals, now at standing at stud the door was open for the Dark Angel gelding to finally land the five-furlong dash, which he duly did by two and a quarter lengths from stablemate Equilateral.

He said: “I had some nice rides today and they all ran very well.

“I’m very lucky to be riding nice horses for nice yards and that has probably got to be the key.

“It was redemption on Battaash. It was lovely to come here as he had some unfinished business and we got it done.

“It is a great day, a special day.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie