Tuesday 26 February, 2019
The Open returning to venue where McIlroy lifted Claret Jug

Royal Liverpool will host the event in 2022, it has been announced today.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 3:00 PM
Rory McIlroy with the Claret Jug in 2014.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Rory McIlroy with the Claret Jug in 2014.
Rory McIlroy with the Claret Jug in 2014.
Image: EMPICS Sport

ROYAL LIVERPOOL WILL play host to the 2022 British Open ending a hiatus of eight years, the R&A announced today. 

Northern Irish star Rory McIlroy’s memorable pillar to post success in 2014 — the only time he has won the Open — is the 13th and last time the world’s best golfers battled round the Hoylake Links course for the Claret Jug trophy.

“We know that there will be tremendous excitement among golf fans at the prospect of its return to Royal Liverpool,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A.

“Its famous links has a cherished history and has produced a revered group of champion golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy most recently.”

With St Andrews already confirmed as host for the 150th Open in 2021, Slumbers had previously said the 2022 Open would be staged “south of the border”.

Since the 2020 Open is at Royal St George’s, that left Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham as possible venues, with Royal Birkdale having staged the 2017 Open won by Jordan Spieth.

Royal Lytham is a fantastic course and in terms of infrastructure is right up there,” Slumbers added. “We get around 200,000 spectators in the week but it’s a squeeze and the TV compound is five acres of land.

“That’s where Lytham gets a bit tight, but it can be done. Hoylake is a bit easier in that regard. We are lucky to have three great courses in that part of the world and choosing between them is never easy, but Hoylake will be a great venue.”

© – AFP, 2019   

About the author:

About the author
AFP

