RTÉ says it will continue showing ads during World Cup water breaks, but not too many

RTÉ HAS SAID it will continue to show ads during water breaks during World Cup games, but that it does not expect to do so extensively.

Some viewers, and even one of the pundits in the RTÉ studio, took exception to the broadcaster using hydration breaks to play ads during coverage of the opening game between Mexico and South Africa last night.

Former footballer Richie Sadlier was not impressed and said that breaking for ads while players are still on the pitch was “wrong”.

Sadlier was giving his assessment of the game but added:

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“I can’t let the moment go without noting that this is my first experience watching a game of football that’s been broken in the first-half by advertisement breaks.

‘Wrong’

“I understand there’s a water break, I know that’s a decision taken externally, but ads during a match is wrong. It just is.”

Sadlier said he understood the commercial element to broadcasting but argued that viewers may end up missing something relevant while players are still on the pitch.

In a statement, the national broadcaster said:

“RTÉ takes its commercial responsibilities seriously and seeks to strike an appropriate balance between generating revenue and delivering a high-quality viewing experience.

“To date, RTÉ has made only limited use of the advertising capacity available during these breaks and does not anticipate extensive utilisation over the course of the tournament, in order to protect the viewer experience.”

It said this approach supports its ability to show the World Cup and other major international sporting events.

RTÉ is not the only broadcaster taking advantage of the hydration breaks to squeeze in some ads. In the United States, Fox has brought on Powerade to sponsor them, although they did result in viewers missing some of the action in yesterday’s opening match.

Written by David MacRedmond and posted on TheJournal.ie