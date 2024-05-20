RTÉ and GAAGO coverage confirmed for last day in Munster and Leinster hurling

RTÉ ARE SET to show Dublin against Galway and Limerick against Waterford live next Sunday as the round-robin hurling championship action concludes, while the Kilkenny-Wexford game will be live on GAAGO.
The television coverage details have been confirmed today ahead of games where qualification spots in the provincial finals and places in the All-lreland series are up for grabs.
The Sunday Game action on RTÉ 2 will begin in Leinster at 2pm with Galway hosting Dublin in Pearse Stadium, before the focus shifts to Munster at 4pm as Limerick entertain Waterford in TUS Gaelic Grounds.
The GAAGO coverage will see Kilkenny play Wexford in Leinster at 2pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.
The previous day will include two All-Ireland senior football championship games on GAAGO as Dublin play Roscommon at 5pm and Donegal meet Tyrone at 7.15pm.
Here’s the full list of fixtures and TV coverage this week,with some major provincial underage finals also down for decision.
*****
Wednesday 22 May
Leinster U20 hurling final
Dublin v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm - TG4.
*****
Friday 24 May
Munster U20 hurling final
Tipperary v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 8pm - TG4.
Connacht minor football final
Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 7.30pm - TG4 YouTube & app.
*****
Saturday 25 May
All-Ireland senior football championship
Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 5pm – Group 2 - GAAGO.
Louth v Meath, Inniskeen, 5.30pm – Group 4.
Armagh v Westmeath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm – Group 1.
Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 7.15pm – Group 3 - GAAGO.
Leinster minor hurling final
Dublin v Kilkenny, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.30pm - TG4.
All-Ireland minor hurling championship preliminary quarter-finals
Galway v Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Cork v Wexford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
Joe McDonagh Cup
Down v Offaly, Ballycran, 1pm.
Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 1pm.
Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm.
*****
Sunday 26 May
Leinster senior hurling championship
Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm - GAAGO
Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.
Munster senior hurling championship
Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.
Limerick v Waterford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm - RTÉ 2.