MANCHESTER UNITED BOSS Ruben Amorim said he needs time on the training ground to iron out the Red Devils’ flaws after a 2-0 defeat to lowly Wolves on Thursday.

United’s case at Molineux was not helped by a third red card of the season for captain Bruno Fernandes just two minutes into the second half.

Matheus Cunha then exposed the visitors’ frailties from set-pieces by scoring directly from a corner before the Brazilian teed up Hwang Hee-chan to seal a vital win that lifted Wolves out of the relegation zone.

Amorim has won just two of his first seven Premier League games to leave United languishing down in 14th.

Advertisement

“I think we were always in control, not always dominating, but in control, but the same things, set-pieces and also the sending off was really hard for us,” said Amorim.

“I said it before everybody: it will be a long journey and this moment will be really tough. We have to continue. We need to have time to train.”

United have now lost their last three consecutive games with a 4-3 League Cup exit to Tottenham followed by a damaging 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

In the last five league games, Amorim’s side have conceded from either a corner or a free-kick.

Andre Onana complained he had been fouled as the United goalkeeper was pinned between two Wolves players when Cunha’s in-swinging delivery flew into the far corner.

Amorim expressed his frustration that the opening goal was not ruled out, but did take heart from the performance of his players without their skipper for almost the entirety of the second period.

“Onana cannot go to the ball because he has one man in front and one man in the back and in the last moment, he’s jumping, just a touch in his back can change the way you see the ball,” he added.

“Some guys are not even looking to the ball. But I don’t want to focus on that. The good thing is we were near the (Wolves) goal even with 10 men, but we lost and we continue our job.”

Amorim’s task does not get any easier with in-form Newcastle visiting Old Trafford on Monday.

A trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool is United’s first fixture of 2025 before they face Arsenal away in the FA Cup third round.

– © AFP 2024