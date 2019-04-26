This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 26 April, 2019
'I'm like a bad smell, I'm going nowhere' - Ruby rejects retirement rumours

The champion jockey is focused on next week’s Punchestown Festival.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 26 Apr 2019, 1:43 PM
Ruby Walsh celebrating his Grand National win at Fairyhouse.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ruby Walsh celebrating his Grand National win at Fairyhouse.
Ruby Walsh celebrating his Grand National win at Fairyhouse.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CHAMPION JOCKEY RUBY Walsh has rubbished suggestions that he might be on the verge of retiring.

Walsh, who turns 40 next month, has addressed rumours that he is thinking of calling time on his career in the saddle.

Speaking in his column as brand ambassador for Paddy Power, Walsh spoke on the issue which had cropped up of late with suggestions he would bow out on a high after the Grand National meetings at Aintree and Fairyhouse.

Earlier this month he finished third on board Rathvinden in the prestigious race at Aintree before then winning out with Burrows Saint last Monday in the Irish equivalent for his third victory in that race and a first since 2005.

When it was put to him that fans believed if he won either the Aintree or Irish Grand National he would make an announcement, Ruby said:

“Well I didn’t, did I? I’m like a bad smell. I’m going nowhere.”

Walsh will be switching his focus to the Punchestown Festival next week where his fancied rides will include Klassical Dream, a Supreme Novices Hurdle winner for the jockey at Cheltenham in March, Min, Allaho and Benie Des Dieux.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

