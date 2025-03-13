Ruesha to Rovers: Ireland star's arrival is huge for Women’s Premier Division

IT’S OFFICIAL. RUESHA Littlejohn is a Shamrock Rovers player.

The high-profile transfer, first reported by The Irish Independent last week, was announced on Wednesday evening.

Mounting speculation meant it wasn’t exactly a shock, but it certainly made a splash.

Littlejohn’s marquee signing is a major coup, not only for Rovers, but for the Women’s Premier Division. Her arrival is huge for the domestic league.

It’s somewhat reminiscent of when former USA superstar Heather O’Reilly joined Shelbourne for a short spell in 2022.

That move was a massive surprise. O’Reilly had retired from international football, but the World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist joined Shels to fulfil her dream of playing Champions League football.

It was surreal to see an established, global talent grace the Tolka Park turf and O’Reilly capped a whirlwind spell in Irish football with a league and cup double. Her arrival injected excitement into the league mid-season, and attracted attention and interest.

Littlejohn will command that too, even more so as a key Ireland star and established player across the water.

The 87-cap midfielder is a brilliant footballer and a big personality, bringing significant value on the field as well as off it.

Think of the Damien Duff Effect in the Men’s Premier Division. This could be just as pivotal.

Littlejohn has a huge following, and fans will be keen to track her progress at Tallaght Stadium. They flocked to Championship outfit London City Lionesses when she played there, Littlejohn #31 jerseys regularly out of stock. She’s one of Ireland’s most popular players, with supporters often travelling from England to solely watch her.

Her addition should provide a marketing and coverage boost to Shamrock Rovers, and the league in general.

Maintaining the burst of excitement and attention, and building on it, is paramount.

Littlejohn starred for Ireland at the 2023 World Cup. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

From a football standpoint, this is a move that makes real sense for both parties. Littlejohn had been a free agent since departing London City “by mutual consent” in January. The 34-year-old played Ireland’s Nations League openers against Turkiye and Slovenia, but needed to nail down a club sooner rather than later.

Rovers offers the opportunity to play regular football following a frustrating run, or lack thereof, at club level. Littlejohn struggles with Achilles issues that need to be managed, so just one game most weeks could allow her to thrive.

Her experience and leadership will be crucial for a young Rovers side, who have lost some big names of late. Stephanie Zambra, Lia O’Leary, Jess Hennessy, Shauna Fox, Amanda Budden and Aoife Kelly are among those to have departed the squad in recent months. The retired Zambra has since returned in a coaching capacity, but the absences of others have been keenly felt.

While the Hoops have no shortage of attacking firepower, they’ll have been keen to strengthen defensively and in the middle third. Ireland underage star Kelly left a void in defensive midfield when she moved to Wexford, which Littlejohn will now look to fill.

The Glaswegian will be surrounded by talent, looking to strike up partnerships with the likes of Melissa O’Kane and Scarlett Herron, while the reunion with former Ireland team-mate Áine O’Gorman is one to relish.

Her signing is a statement one by Collie O’Neill and underlines Rovers’ title ambitions in their third season back in the Women’s Premier Division.

While last year’s fifth-placed finish was disappointing, the Hoops opened their 2025 campaign on a high with a dramatic 2-1 win away to Shelbourne last weekend.

Littlejohn could make her debut on Saturday evening as champions Athlone Town come to Dublin 24. A huge game just got bigger.

This new addition is sure to bring more eyeballs to Rovers, and hopefully, the league in general.

The Women’s Premier Division is full of talent, which Littlejohn will add to, and undoubtedly help showcase.

On and off the pitch, this really could be transformative.