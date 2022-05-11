Nominees revealed for 2022 Rugby Players Ireland Awards

CAELAN DORIS, JOSH van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen have been nominated for the Men’s Players’ Player of the Year Award in the upcoming Rugby Players Ireland Awards for 2022.

Linda Djougang, Eve Higgins and Sam Monaghan have got the nod for the women’s award.

The awards will take place at the Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge on 18 May.

Leinster trio Doris, Van der Flier and Keenan are up against Connacht’s Hansen for the men’s award.

Doris has enjoyed a strong campaign with both Leinster and Ireland, being named Player of the Series for the Autumn Nation Cup.

Van der Flier was nominated for Six Nations Player of the Championship after playing every minute of Ireland’s Triple Crown-winning campaign.

Keenan has also been in strong from for both club in country while Hansen has enjoyed an exceptional campaign after joining Connacht from the Brumbies last summer.

Hansen and Doris are also nominated for the Men’s Try of the Year award.

On the 10th anniversary of the passing of former Ulster player Nevin Spence, his brother Graham and father Noel, the Nevin Spence Men’s XVs Young Player of the Year award will be contested by Ulster’s Mike Lowry, Connacht’s Cian Prendergast and Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan.

The Women’s Player of the Year award sees Djougang, Higgins and Monaghan all nominated.

The influential Djougang was one of Ireland’s leading players during a difficult Six Nations campaign, while Higgins and Monaghan both delivered a number of eye-catching performances for Greg McWilliams’ side.

Higgins, Neve Jones and Aoibheann Reilly have been nominated for the Women’s Young Player of the Year award, while Higgins is also nominated twice in the Women’s Try of the Year category.

Rugby Players Ireland chairperson Peter O’Mahony said: “I’m extremely proud of our membership after what has been a difficult few years both on and off the field.

“A lot of work has gone on in the background through the likes of Rugby Players Ireland to ensure that we remain at the top of our game. I feel this has shone through on the field this season through the performances of our national teams and provincial sides, while the impact of our fans was also keenly felt.

“I wish to congratulate all nominees and their teammates on their efforts this season.”

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Accenture Men’s VVs Players’ Player of the Year

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

Josh van Der Flier (Leinster)

Accenture Women’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps Women’s Rugby)

Nevin Spence Men’s XVs Young Player of the Year

Michael Lowry (Ulster)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Whoop Women’s XVs Young Player of the Year

Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College)

MSL Mercedes-Benz Dealerships Men’s XVs Try of the Year



Caelan Doris (Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Cup)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, United Rugby Championship)

Mack Hansen (France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations)

iZest Marketing Women’s XVs Try of the Year



Eve Higgins (France v Ireland, TikTok Women’s Six Nations)

Eve Higgins (Ireland v Italy, TikTok Women’s Six Nations)

Lindsay Peat (Ireland v USA, Autumn International)

AIB Corporate Banking Men’s 7s Player of the Year

Terry Kennedy

Bryan Mollen

Andrew Smit

Tritonlake Women’s 7s Player of the Year

Eve Higgins

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

