'How many players that go through the Irish system have the same attributes? Not many'

THE LACK OF instinctive, flair players who have been through the Irish system was discussed on Rugby Weekly Extra today, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

During a chat about Antoine Frisch’s likely move back to France, host Gavan Casey asked whether, in the broader sense, it is “a concern at all that we talk about Frisch in the same way we speak about Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, Mack Hansen?”

He added: “These are imported players who have infused Irish rugby with a sense of intuition or instinct that we don’t quite produce organically here.”

Yeah, absolutely,” said Bernard Jackman former Leinster and Ireland hooker. “They are the ones we look to for moments of difference, aren’t they? . . . You look at Connacht without Mack Hansen, they’re much easier to shut down.

“I don’t know why because the way players train and play at schools level is different to what it was in my day, which was very structured.

“Is it the attitude of coaches to be risk averse? I think that’s changing. Is it the pressure of cup games and knockout (at schools level)? It’s probably more cutthroat than a league system. I’m not sure, but certainly when you mention those names, how many players that go through the Irish system from childhood have the same attributes? Probably not many.”

Murray Kinsella, rugby journalist with The 42, said: “I do think there are players, Jack Crowley is a good example, he has some really creative touches on the ball. He can definitely see the space that other players can’t. He can make very quick decisions on the fly . . . As every coach would say, it’s encouraging that to be part of their game when pressure rises and rises and big schools cup matches are on the line, it’s encouraging people to have that bravery.”

Kinsella added: “If we’re discussing it, you’d imagine it’s being discussed within the system as well by people who are in charge of player development and making sure that the guys who who have those instincts in their game, and not everyone has them and that’s fine as well, they are really encouraged to maximise them.”

Also on today’s podcast, the trio discuss the penultimate weekend of URC action.

Ulster were impressive as they consolidated their play-off position by completing a double over Leinster, with whom the lads were unimpressed.

Munster edged closer to sealing top spot in the table by digging out an eighth straight victory in a chaotic encounter with Edinburgh.

And Jackman ponders why Pete Wilkins has found himself in a situation where his ability to add to his squad has been inhibited by Connacht’s investment in their stadium.

