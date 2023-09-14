World Cup organisers confirm 'enhancements' will be made to national anthems

TOURNAMENT ORGANISERS HAVE confirmed that ‘enhancements’ will be made to national anthems at the Rugby World Cup going forward, following heavy criticism for the children’s choir versions of the anthems on the opening weekend.

The on-pitch renditions performed by youth choirs proved largely unpopular, leading World Rugby to move to allow Unions decide between the classic version of their anthem or a new one sung by children.

And World Rugby have now confirmed that those new versions of the children’s choir anthems will be boosted by ‘enhanced’ instrumentals.

A World Rugby statement read: “The France 2023 Organising Committee, World Rugby and the French Ministry of Sport, in agreement with the Opéra-Comique and participating teams have agreed re-mixed versions of the national anthems, performed by the Mêlée des Chœurs, an educational and artistic project that involves more than 7,000 schoolchildren in the 2022/2023 school year.

“The re-mixed anthems will retain the recordings of the children’s voices while boosting the instrumental elements.

“Following positive feedback on the approach, a number of unions, notably France, have agreed to the use of these new versions with the final confirmation from all teams to be achieved in the next 48 hours.”

