Monday 23 September, 2019
Mo'unga and Murray pull the strings in The42's RWC Team of the Weekend

A brilliant weekend of rugby delivered no shortage of back-line options

By The42 Team Monday 23 Sep 2019, 5:10 PM
15 minutes ago 982 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4819795

EIGHT GAMES DOWN in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and we’ve watched 16 of the 20 teams take to the field.

So with our apologies for jumping the gun before Samoa, Uruguay, Canada and USA could stake a claim for a place, here’s our first Team of the Weekend.

pjimage Conor Murray and Ardie Savea were among the most impressive performers this weekend.

This week there were an abundance of strong showings from back three players and back rows, so we have taken some minor positional liberties to fit the in-form players in – most obviously in the centre where France wing Damian Penaud just had to be accommodated somehow. 

15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

japan-rugby-wcup-new-zealand-south-africa Source: Jae Hong

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Source: BSPORTV RUGBY/YouTube

13. Damian Penaud  (France)

japan-rugby-wcup-france-argentina Source: Christophe Ena

12. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

wales-v-georgia-pool-d-2019-rugby-world-cup-city-of-toyota-stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

11. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

conor-murray-kicks Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

 

1. Steven Kitshoff (South Africa)

japan-rugby-wcup-new-zealand-south-africa Faf de Klerk consoled by Kitschoff after the loss to New Zealand Source: Jae Hong

2. Rory Best (Ireland)

rory-best-scores-their-second-try Best shows his eye for the try-line. Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

tadhg-furlong-celebrates-scoring-their-third-try-supported-by-rory-best Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. Iain Henderson  (Ireland)

iain-henderson-breaks Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

5. Scott Barrett (New Zealand)

scott-barrett-with-damian-de-allende-and-siya-kolisi Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

6. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Source: World Rugby/YouTube

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

australia-v-fiji-pool-d-2019-rugby-world-cup-sapporo-dome Source: David Davies

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

cj-stander Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

