Mo'unga and Murray pull the strings in The42's RWC Team of the Weekend

EIGHT GAMES DOWN in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and we’ve watched 16 of the 20 teams take to the field.
So with our apologies for jumping the gun before Samoa, Uruguay, Canada and USA could stake a claim for a place, here’s our first Team of the Weekend.
This week there were an abundance of strong showings from back three players and back rows, so we have taken some minor positional liberties to fit the in-form players in – most obviously in the centre where France wing Damian Penaud just had to be accommodated somehow.
15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)
14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)Source: BSPORTV RUGBY/YouTube
13. Damian Penaud (France)
12. Jonathan Davies (Wales)
11. Andrew Conway (Ireland)
56: TRY Ireland!— eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019
Brilliant from Conor Murray as he finds Andrew Conway. The winger uses his dancing feet to get his 7th try for Ireland & his side's 4th of the game.
LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/NcE8S2pKwy
10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand)
Richie Mo'unga nunca se ha caracterizado por sus aptitudes defensivas, esta acción con Cheslin Kolbe es especialmente meritoria.pic.twitter.com/xhHWnuR1wP— Javier Señarís Senra (@RutgerBlume) September 22, 2019
9. Conor Murray (Ireland)
1. Steven Kitshoff (South Africa)
2. Rory Best (Ireland)
3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
4. Iain Henderson (Ireland)
5. Scott Barrett (New Zealand)
6. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)Source: World Rugby/YouTube
7. Michael Hooper (Australia)
8. CJ Stander (Ireland)
COMMENTS (2)