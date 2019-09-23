Mo'unga and Murray pull the strings in The42's RWC Team of the Weekend

EIGHT GAMES DOWN in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and we’ve watched 16 of the 20 teams take to the field.

So with our apologies for jumping the gun before Samoa, Uruguay, Canada and USA could stake a claim for a place, here’s our first Team of the Weekend.

Conor Murray and Ardie Savea were among the most impressive performers this weekend.

This week there were an abundance of strong showings from back three players and back rows, so we have taken some minor positional liberties to fit the in-form players in – most obviously in the centre where France wing Damian Penaud just had to be accommodated somehow.

15. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

Source: Jae Hong

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

13. Damian Penaud (France)

Source: Christophe Ena

12. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

11. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

56: TRY Ireland!



Brilliant from Conor Murray as he finds Andrew Conway. The winger uses his dancing feet to get his 7th try for Ireland & his side's 4th of the game.



LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/NcE8S2pKwy — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 22, 2019

10. Richie Mo’unga (New Zealand)

Richie Mo'unga nunca se ha caracterizado por sus aptitudes defensivas, esta acción con Cheslin Kolbe es especialmente meritoria.pic.twitter.com/xhHWnuR1wP — Javier Señarís Senra (@RutgerBlume) September 22, 2019

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

1. Steven Kitshoff (South Africa)

Faf de Klerk consoled by Kitschoff after the loss to New Zealand Source: Jae Hong

2. Rory Best (Ireland)

Best shows his eye for the try-line. Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Source: Craig Mercer/INPHO

5. Scott Barrett (New Zealand)

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

6. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

Source: David Davies

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO