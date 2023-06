CASPER RUUD, LAST year’s runner-up, will take on Novak Djokovic in the French Open final after the Norwegian defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 on Friday.

Ruud is through to his third Grand Slam final. He was runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2022 and then lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2023