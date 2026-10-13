Formula One set for new African Grand Prix with 10-year Rwanda deal

FORMULA ONE HAS answered Lewis Hamilton’s call to have a race in Africa after the sport’s bosses announced Rwanda is set to join the calendar.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has long since challenged F1 to return to the continent, with the last race staged there in 1993.

And F1 has confirmed on Tuesday a new 10-year deal with Rwanda which will start in the “early 2030s”.

The event will take place at a new purpose-built track in Bugesera, 25 miles south of Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

F1 has promised the circuit will “work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area’s elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience”.

It is understood that the grid’s drivers will be consulted on the final design of the track.

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The new fixture will be known as the African Grand Prix and it will arrive nearly four decades after the last round on the continent, the South African Grand Prix in Kyalami. A year for the first race is yet to be rubber-stamped.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Today is a landmark moment for Formula One. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the world championship closer than ever to fans around the globe.

“Africa has always been part of Formula One’s future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact.

“For our fans, this is an especially exciting moment. Africa is home to more than 100 million Formula One fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly.

“We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of Formula One closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent, and we look forward to writing an exciting new chapter together.”

Speaking at the recent Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton, 41, was asked about the prospect of a race in Rwanda.

He said: “I’ve always said that we need to have a Grand Prix in Africa. For me, it’s the most important continent and the most beautiful continent.

“We’re on all the other continents but that one, and there should be no reason for it. It’s something I’ve been pushing for in the background and Stefano’s been amazing.”