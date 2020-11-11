Accrington striker Ryan Cassidy called up to Irish U21 squad

Ryan Cassidy, in action for the Irish U19s last year.

STRIKER RYAN CASSIDY, on loan at Accrington Stanley from Watford, has been called up to the Irish U21 squad in place of the injured Jonathan Afolabi.

Cassidy, a product of St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin, captained Watford to the semi-finals of the Youth Cup last season and signed a two-year contract with the club before joining League One’s Accrington on loan for this campaign.

He has scored once in six league appearances thus far this season, and netted twice in a facile EFL Trophy win over Leeds’ U23 team.

This is Cassidy’s first official call up to the Irish U21 squad, though he did take part in a Belfast training camp organised by manager Jim Crawford in September.

Ireland are seeking to qualify for a major tournament at U21 level for the first time, and will host Iceland at Tallaght on Sunday before travelling to Luxembourg for the final group game next Wednesday.

Ireland are presently second in their group, level on points with Italy having played a game more. The top team in each group qualify for the finals along with the five best-ranked runners-up, among whom Ireland currently rank.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town, on loan from Arsenal), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Luca Connell (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Scully (Lincoln City), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)

Forwards: Ryan Cassidy (Accrington Stanley, on loan from Watford), Zack Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifier fixtures

15/11 - Republic of Ireland v Iceland, Tallaght Stadium, 12.30pm (Live on eir Sport)

18/11 - Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland, Beggen, 4.30pm (Irish time)