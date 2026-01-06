Championship strugglers West Brom sack manager Ryan Mason

WEST BROMWICH ALBION head coach Ryan Mason has been sacked by the Championship club following Monday’s loss at Leicester.

The 2-1 reverse was their 10th successive away defeat and left West Brom 18th in the table, 10 points adrift of the play-off places as they bid to gain promotion to the lucrative Premier League.

“West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with men’s first team head coach Ryan Mason,” said a club statement issued on Tuesday.

“Assistant head coach Nigel Gibbs and first team coach/head of performance Sam Pooley have also departed The Hawthorns.”

West Brom are away to second-tier rivals Swansea in the FA Cup on Sunday and their next league fixure is not until 16 January when Middlesbrough, currently in second place, visit The Hawthorns.

Abdul Fatawu’s spectacular 94th-minute volley at the King Power Stadium on Monday condemned West Brom to a sixth defeat in eight matches, with Mason saying afterwards that the result “summed up our season” and the Baggies’ lack of “killer” instinct.

He added: “Last seven or eight games, obviously we’re on a disastrous run but in terms of the performances and goalmouth action, shots on target, chances created, we’ve come out on top in every single game.

“But we haven’t been able to transfer that to results and unfortunately we’ve been punished again tonight.”

Republic of Ireland internationals Jayson Molumby and Mikey Johnston play for the Baggies.

– © AFP 2026