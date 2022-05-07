Ryan returns from concussion as McCarthy takes 'huge step up' for Leinster

AS LEINSTER WELCOME back their frontline second row, their potential first-choice lock of the future gets set to make his European debut.

James Ryan is still only 25 but there’s no doubt that he’s a senior figure in this Leinster squad, so his return to action today against Leicester [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport] is undoubtedly a big boost.

The relentless second row hasn’t played since his concussion against England in the Six Nations eight weeks ago but Leinster are clearly confident that Ryan is in good enough shape to start a Champions Cup quarter-final. He has been back in contact training for over a month now, so has been tested in that regard too.

Everyone in Irish rugby hopes that Ryan’s concussion travails are now behind him, having seen the second row suffer a string of head injuries over the past two seasons. Given his all-action, fully-committed approach on the pitch, there’s no doubt that Ryan will be immediately back into the thick of things.

With the extremely consistent Ross Molony presumably continuing as Leinster’s lineout caller in Leicester, Ryan will be free to focus on bringing the kind of physicality he specialises in. Head coach Leo Cullen simply hopes to see Ryan pick up where he left off.

“He has trained away with the group over the last few weeks so he didn’t really miss a beat,” said Cullen yesterday.

“It would be different if he was coming back where he hasn’t been around the team for whatever reason, but he’s done all the training – what is it, five or six weeks at this point- and James has got tonnes of experience, so I wouldn’t have any worries there.”

McCarthy is a powerful presence. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

If and when one of Ryan or Molony need to be replaced, Cullen will be calling on 21-year-old Joe McCarthy – a rising star of Irish rugby.

The big, athletic lock only made his senior Leinster debut back in January and has just five appearances for the province to his name. Each of them have been very impressive, to the extent that he was called into Ireland camp during the Six Nations.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton – who has yet to actually play with McCarthy – spoke highly of his impact during that brief visit to the national team’s training camp.

He’s clearly one for the future but Leinster believe McCarthy is ready to make an impression at a higher level right now, with the former Blackrock College student set for his European debut off the bench this evening.

Leinster have left out the highly-experienced Devin Toner, in-form Josh Murphy, and fit-again Ryan Baird in favour of McCarthy’s dynamism, aggression, and skill level.

“Joe has been excellent,” said Cullen. “He was unlucky because he got injured in the Connacht week, the away game [in the Round-of-16].

“He’s been really, really good around the place. Very dynamic, very powerful, so in terms of bringing impact off the bench I think he delivers power, that’s the big thing.

“He’s getting better all the time so he’s definitely one for the future hopefully, and it’s a huge step up for him now this week, which is great.”