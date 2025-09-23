'New York was built on the backs of Europeans': Team Europe video throws down gauntlet ahead of Ryder Cup

IT’S RYDER CUP week — and Team Europe’s motivational video will really whet the appetite.

Entitled ‘Our Time. Our Place,’ it celebrates the 37 players from the European teams who were victorious on US soil in 1987, 1995, 2004 and 2012.

Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley are among the many golfers to feature in the video, before the baton is passed to the current team.

“One chance into the lions’ den, to come out as legends,” says Rory McIlroy, before captain Luke Donald adds:

“Because it’s our time, our place.”

Both McIlroy and Donald were part of Europe’s last away win at Medinah in 2012.

The gauntlet is thrown down within. “From Broadway to Bethpage Black, New York was built on the backs of Europeans,” says Sam Torrance at one point.

The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup runs from Thursday to Sunday at Bethpage Black, New York.

Organisers today announced that Thursday’s opening ceremony has been brought forward to Wednesday at 9pm Irish time, owing to the threat of inclement weather.

Heavy rain is forecast for Thursday, and the organisers are thus not taking any risks with the open-air event.

The hour-long ceremony features the formal introduction of both sets of players, and ordinarily includes the announcement of the pairings for the opening session on Friday morning.

The rescheduled ceremony will not include pairings announcements: they will be announced on Thursday evening as planned, though at a location yet to be announced.

- With reporting from Gavin Cooney at Bethpage