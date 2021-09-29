Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

Castres lock banned for 12 weeks for horror high tackle

The disciplinary committee imposed a longer 24-week ban, but then trimmed it for extenuating circumstances.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,865 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5561377
Castres' Stade Pierre Fabre stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Castres' Stade Pierre Fabre stadium.
Castres' Stade Pierre Fabre stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CASTRES LOCK RYNO Pieterse has been banned for 12 weeks for a dangerous tackle last month against Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14, the French National Rugby League (NRL) announced.

The 23-year-old South African received a red card in the 64th minute of the 23-23 draw against Bordeaux-Begles on September 18 for a late and violent tackle on scrum-half Maxime Lucu.

Lucu had just kicked the ball and still had both feet off the ground when the hulking Pieterse flew into him, striking Lucu high with a shoulder.

Lucu had to leave the game, though a week later he was fit to play the last 20 minutes against Brive.

The NRL Disciplinary Committee found Pieterse responsible for “dangerous play” and “tackling, charging, pulling, pushing or grabbing an opponent whose feet are not touching the ground”, according to a statement.

As is habitual, the disciplinary committee started by imposing a longer ban, 24 weeks, and then trimming it for extenuating circumstances, which in this case included Pieterse’s clean disciplinary record and his apology to Lucu.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bordeaux-Begles coach Christophe Urios said, before pointing to the top of his chest. “Fortunately he (Lucu) takes it there. Otherwise he (Pieterse) could kill him!”

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie