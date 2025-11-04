World number one Aryna Sabalenka to face Nick Kyrgios in 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition

WOMEN’S WORLD NUMBER one Aryna Sabalenka says she is “ready to bring my A-game” in what has been dubbed a “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match with Nick Kyrgios.

The duo share the same agent AND will face off at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on 28 December, as reported by the BBC.

Sabelenka is a four-time Grand Slam winner and reigning US Open champion. The 27-year-old is currently the best player in the world but will face Kyrgios at a time when the Australian’s career is on the wane.

Now 30 and ranked 652nd in the men’s game, Kyrgios has not featured on the ATP Tour since a second-round defeat at the Miami Open in March. That was one of just five appearances this year since a wrist injury forced him out of action for 18 months.

“I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I’m ready to bring my A-game,” Sabalenka said ahead of this exhibition with a player who reached his peak almost a decade ago when he made it to 13th in the rankings.

Kyrgios did reach the 2022 Wimbledon final and said this was an opportunity he could not turn down.

“When the world number one challenges you, you answer the call. I’ve got massive respect for Aryna; she’s a powerhouse and a true champion,” he said.

“But I’ve never backed down from a challenge, and I’m not just here to play, I’m here to entertain. This is what I live for.”