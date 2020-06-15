Sadlier stalls on contract offer amid Championship interest in ex-Cork City star

DONCASTER ROVERS MANAGER Darren Moore has urged Kieran Sadlier to sign a new contract with the League One club as the winger continues to stall on the offer of fresh terms.

The deal that Sadlier penned when joining Doncaster from Cork City in January 2019 is due to expire on 30 June.

A new contract has been on the table for the 25-year-old for several months, but it remains unsigned as he weighs up his options.

After an impressive season during which he was called up twice by Mick McCarthy to Republic of Ireland provisional squads, Sadlier has been attracting interest from Championship clubs, with Hull City understood to be particularly keen.

Hull boss Grant McCann was in charge at Doncaster when Sadlier – who came through the West Ham United academy – returned for a second spell in English football 18 months ago.

“I’ve made it quite clear that I see him here,” Moore told the Doncaster Free Press. “I want Sads to stay. I see him being really part of us. I think there’s more to come from him. I’m still very optimistic that there is still a conversation to be had and we’ll go from there really.”

At the end of the curtailed 2019-20 season, Sadlier was Doncaster’s leading goalscorer as the club narrowly missed out on a play-off place. As well as providing six assists, he scored 12 goals in 40 games in all competitions.

Moore believes that the former Irish U21 international – who also played for Sligo Rovers during his time in the League of Ireland – would benefit from another season in League One before progressing to a higher level.

He added: “We’ve seen the first full season from him, where he’s had a full pre-season, we’ve got him fit, I’ve played him in an attacking system, in different roles. Every time I’ve played him in roles he’s performed very well.

“I’m hoping his advisers will see this is the right place for him to be, and certainly the boy feels that he’s done really well. He’s scored 12 goals and I really feel that had we seen out the season, he could well have been on for 20 goals.”

Related Read Heart surgery forces Irish defender O'Brien to retire at 27

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!