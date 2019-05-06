This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huge blow for Liverpool as Salah ruled out of Barcelona clash with concussion

The star forward joins Roberto Firmino who is also unavailable for the Champions League semi-final second leg.

By The42 Team Monday 6 May 2019, 12:49 PM
40 minutes ago 2,621 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4621409
Liverpool's star player has suffered a concussion.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Liverpool's star player has suffered a concussion.
Liverpool's star player has suffered a concussion.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LIVERPOOL WILL BE without key duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Salah, Liverpool’s leading scorer in all competitions this season, sustained a head injury in the Reds’ 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday. 

The Egypt forward had to be taken off on a stretcher in the 73rd minute, with his replacement Divock Origi scoring the winner 13 minutes later. 

Speaking ahead of Barca’s trip to Anfield, Klopp confirmed Salah had suffered a concussion but will be fit for Sunday’s decisive final-day Premier League clash against Wolves. 

Firmino, meanwhile, missed the Newcastle clash with an ongoing groin problem, and will remain on the sidelines as Liverpool look to overturn a 3-0 deficit.

Speaking after the win over Newcastle, Klopp revealed that the Brazil international would not be ready for Tuesday. He reiterated that news at today’s press conference.

“Both are not available for tomorrow,” said Klopp.

“[With Salah] it’s concussion so he wouldn’t be allowed to play. That’s it. 

He feels okay, but it is not good enough from a medical point of view. That’s all. He’s desperate [to play in] everything, but we cannot do it.” 

When asked if Salah will be available for the weekend, Klopp replied: “Yes.” 

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi put Barca in control of the tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with Salah hitting the post late on. 

Liverpool responded with a hard-fought 3-2 win at St. James’ Park, moving back to the top of the Premier League, with Manchester City hosting Leicester City on Monday. 

It was a result that means the title will be decided on the final day of the season, when City travel to Brighton and Hove Albion as Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie