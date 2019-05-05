This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Firmino ruled out of Barcelona clash, Salah doubtful

The Brazil international may miss the rest of the season.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 May 2019, 12:22 AM
43 minutes ago 1,028 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4620522
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

LIVERPOOL FORWARD ROBERTO Firmino will miss the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Tuesday due to a muscle injury.

Firmino came on in the closing stages of his side’s 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou in the first leg but was left out of the squad for the win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazil international may miss the rest of the season after manager Jurgen Klopp ruled the forward out of the meeting with Barca at Anfield.

“He will not be ready for Tuesday and the rest we will see,” said the German after watching his side return to the top-flight summit. 

Firmino’s absence is a blow to Liverpool, who saw Mohamed Salah suffer a head injury during their vital 3-2 win at St James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp insisted MSalah was “absolutely okay” after being carried off on a stretcher during Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, but said the forward would require further medical assessment.

Salah was unable to continue after clashing with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who appeared to strike the Egypt international with his hip as he jumped to clear a high ball in the last 20 minutes of the game.

With the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona just three days away, and the last game of the Premier League season following five days later, Klopp can ill afford to be without his side’s leading goal-scorer.

But he gave a positive initial assessment of the 26-year-old’s condition, telling Sky Sports: “We have to see. He got a proper knock on the head. “He watched the game, obviously inside, and was absolutely okay.

“We’ll have to do a further assessment of course.” 

Read next:

