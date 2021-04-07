Sam Bennett narrowly beaten to victory in sprint finish at Scheldeprijs

SAM BENNETT NARROWLY missed out on victory at Scheldeprijs 2021 today, pipped in a sprint finish by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen.
Scheldeprijs is a single-day event staged across Flanders and the Netherlands, and it appeared Bennett was well-placed for victory in the closing stages of a brutal race. Heavy winds split the peloton early in the race, and they were later split again by a crash.
Bennett was in a strong position as the race climaxed in a sprint finish for the line, but he was narrowly beaten to the line by Philipsen. Bennett’s team-mate, Britain’s Mark Cavendish, finished third.
What a finish from Jasper Philipsen!— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 7, 2021
He beats Sam Bennett in a fierce sprint to win Scheldeprijs. #SP21 pic.twitter.com/kfhTQCrc4o
Results
1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
2. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck – Quick-Step
3. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck – Quick-Step
4. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5. Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
6. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)