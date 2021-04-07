BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sam Bennett narrowly beaten to victory in sprint finish at Scheldeprijs

The Irishman was pipped to the line by Jasper Philipsen.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 4:52 PM
Image: Dirk Waem
Image: Dirk Waem

SAM BENNETT NARROWLY missed out on victory at Scheldeprijs 2021 today, pipped in a sprint finish by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen. 

Scheldeprijs is a single-day event staged across Flanders and the Netherlands, and it appeared Bennett was well-placed for victory in the closing stages of a brutal race. Heavy winds split the peloton early in the race, and they were later split again by a crash. 

Bennett was in a strong position as the race climaxed in a sprint finish for the line, but he was narrowly beaten to the line by Philipsen. Bennett’s team-mate, Britain’s Mark Cavendish, finished third. 

Results 

 1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
2. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck – Quick-Step
3. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck – Quick-Step
4. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5. Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
6. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

