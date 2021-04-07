Sam Bennett narrowly beaten to victory in sprint finish at Scheldeprijs

SAM BENNETT NARROWLY missed out on victory at Scheldeprijs 2021 today, pipped in a sprint finish by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen.

Scheldeprijs is a single-day event staged across Flanders and the Netherlands, and it appeared Bennett was well-placed for victory in the closing stages of a brutal race. Heavy winds split the peloton early in the race, and they were later split again by a crash.

Bennett was in a strong position as the race climaxed in a sprint finish for the line, but he was narrowly beaten to the line by Philipsen. Bennett’s team-mate, Britain’s Mark Cavendish, finished third.

What a finish from Jasper Philipsen!



He beats Sam Bennett in a fierce sprint to win Scheldeprijs. #SP21 pic.twitter.com/kfhTQCrc4o — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 7, 2021

Results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

2. Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

3. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

4. Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

5. Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic

6. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe