Sam Bennett extends his lead at Tour of Turkey

SAM BENNETT MISSED out on a third consecutive stage victory at the Tour of Turkey, but managed to extend his lead at the top of the leaderboard to 20 seconds.

Bora–Hansgrohe rider, Sam Bennett. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Fabio Jakobsen finished ahead of Bennett and Mark Cavendish to claim victory this afternoon.

The finish did deliver Bennett an additional time bonus to extend his lead over Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate, Felix Großschartner, in general classification.

“Without my teammates this win was impossible,” Jakobsen told Cycling News after Thursday’s stage to Edremit.

“This is a victory for them. Okay I do the sprint but they bring me into position.

“It was a slightly uphill sprint and even a Turkish flag couldn’t stop me. I just happy that I won and can take home the victory.”

Bora-Hansgrohe team also lead the way in a time of 33:13:46.

You can read the full leaderboard here.

