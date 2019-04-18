This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sam Bennett extends his lead at Tour of Turkey

The Irish rider finished second in today’s third stage to Edremit.

By Cian Roche Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 6:55 PM
SAM BENNETT MISSED out on a third consecutive stage victory at the Tour of Turkey, but managed to extend his lead at the top of the leaderboard to 20 seconds.

Sam Bennett Bora–Hansgrohe rider, Sam Bennett. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Fabio Jakobsen finished ahead of Bennett and Mark Cavendish to claim victory this afternoon.

The finish did deliver Bennett an additional time bonus to extend his lead over Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate, Felix Großschartner, in general classification.

“Without my teammates this win was impossible,” Jakobsen told Cycling News after Thursday’s stage to Edremit.

“This is a victory for them. Okay I do the sprint but they bring me into position.

“It was a slightly uphill sprint and even a Turkish flag couldn’t stop me. I just happy that I won and can take home the victory.”

Bora-Hansgrohe team also lead the way in a time of 33:13:46.

You can read the full leaderboard here.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

