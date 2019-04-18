Sam Bennett extends his lead at Tour of Turkey

SAM BENNETT MISSED out on a third consecutive stage victory at the Tour of Turkey, but managed to extend his lead at the top of the leaderboard to 20 seconds.
Fabio Jakobsen finished ahead of Bennett and Mark Cavendish to claim victory this afternoon.
The finish did deliver Bennett an additional time bonus to extend his lead over Bora-Hansgrohe team-mate, Felix Großschartner, in general classification.
“Without my teammates this win was impossible,” Jakobsen told Cycling News after Thursday’s stage to Edremit.
“This is a victory for them. Okay I do the sprint but they bring me into position.
“It was a slightly uphill sprint and even a Turkish flag couldn’t stop me. I just happy that I won and can take home the victory.”
Bora-Hansgrohe team also lead the way in a time of 33:13:46.
You can read the full leaderboard here.
