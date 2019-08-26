Sam Bennett's red-hot streak continues with first Vuelta stage victory

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT timed his charge to perfection to claim victory on stage three of the Vuelta a España into Alicante this afternoon, while Nico Roche has maintained his position as the overall race leader.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Bennett emerged from the pack in a dominant sprint finish for his first Vuelta stage win, adding to the three stage victories he claimed on the BinckBank Tour earlier this month.

Bennett claimed his fourth Grand Tour stage win by powering through to the finish after four hours, 25 minutes and two seconds.

He crossed the line ahead of Belgium’s Edward Theuns, who came second, and Slovenian Luka Mezgec in third.

“I can’t tell you how relieved I am with that,” Bennett said. “Thanks to the team, I could just relax and follow them. They got me into the right place and the right time to make my effort. If it wasn’t for the team effort today, I wouldn’t have got it.”

Roche (Team Sunweb) retains the red jersey ahead of Nairo Quintana.

More to follow…

