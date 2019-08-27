This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Sam Bennett denied back-to-back Vuelta wins in photo finish, Roche remains in red

Dutch champion Fabio Jakobsen claimed victory on stage four.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,477 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4784525
Today's photo finish which saw Bennett lose out.
Image: La Vuelta.
Today's photo finish which saw Bennett lose out.
Today's photo finish which saw Bennett lose out.
Image: La Vuelta.

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT has been denied back-to-back wins on the Vuelta a España after a photo finish on stage four.

The Carrick-on-Suir man produced a brilliant late charge, but lost out to Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen by the narrowest of margins in El Puig on the Costa Blanca.

Nicolas Roche once again maintained his position as the overall race leader, and will wear the red jersey for a third day tomorrow with a two-second lead over Nairo Quintana. The Sunweb man finished comfortably in the bunch today.

Meanwhile, it was an agonising loss for Bennett, who was pipped on the line by the width of a bicycle tyre, meaning he had to settle for second place after yesterday’s thrilling victory.

There, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider recorded his first Vuelta stage win, adding to the three stage victories he claimed on the BinckBank Tour in Belgium earlier this month.

It was also the 28-year-old national champion’s 12th win of the season at his first Grand Tour of the year. 

But today, it was 22-year-old Dutch champion Jakobsen who took his first Grand Tour stage victory, with Sunweb’s Max Walscheid finishing third.

COMMENTS (6)

