Sam Bennett set to leave Deceuninck–QuickStep at the end of the season

Bennett: seven stage wins already this season.

SAM BENNETT IS set to leave Deceuninck–QuickStep at the end of the season, team manager Patrick Lefevere revealed on Sunday morning.

Bennett’s current contract runs out later this year, and the Belgian team say they are unable to meet his request for improved financial terms in a new deal.

Lefevere’s comments, made ahead of Sunday’s second stage of the Giro d’Italia, were reported by Dutch cycling website Wielerflits.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider has enjoyed remarkable success since joining DQT in 2019, culminating in green jersey victory at last summer’s Tour de France as he cemented his place as one of the sport’s most exciting sprint talents.

That stunning form carried over into Bennett’s second season where he has already racked up seven stage wins, including two at the Volta ao Algarve which concludes today.

