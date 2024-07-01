Frustration for Bennett as Eritrean Girmay wins Tour de France stage

ERITREAN BINIAM GIRMAY sprinted to victory in stage three of the Tour de France as Richard Carapaz took the overall race lead in Turin.

Ecuador’s Carapaz took the yellow jersey from overnight leader Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia. The pair are level on time. Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard are third and fourth.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett placed ninth after a tight finish, looking visibly frustrated after failing to find a gap approaching the finish line. Ben Healy was 37th.

Intermarche rider Girmay, 24, who gave the Belgian team its first success on the Tour, is the third African to win on the Grande Boucle after South Africans Daryl Impey and Rob Hunter.

Multiple tour winner Chris Froome was born in Kenya but competed for Britain.

Girmay won ahead of the Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Belgian Arnaud De Lie in a chaotic finale marked by a late fall as the riders hit speeds of around 65kph in the dash to the line.

The crash, in which the big favourite for the sprint Jasper Philipsen was involved, created a break in the peloton.

Two-time race winner Pogacar, gunning for a historic Giro-Tour double, did not fall but was delayed.

After two sweltering stages, the skies were shrouded grey entering the northern Italian industrial city.

Girmay is more than just a sprinter, and was aided in his victory by the absence of stage favourite Philipsen.

He signalled his coming of age in 2022 when he became the first African to win a one-day classic at Gent-Wevelgem, aged 21.

It was his second Grand Tour stage win after the Giro d’Italia in 2022 where he injured an eye opening a bottle of prosecco on the podium.

