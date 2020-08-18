Sam Bennett sprints to third stage victory in Belgium

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT was victorious in Stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie today.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider came out on top ahead of yesterday’s winner Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal) in a dramatic sprint finish.

“After yesterday, I needed this,” Bennett, who also paid tribute to team-mates Fabio Jakobsen and Remco Evenepoel after their recent crashes, told Eurosport. “The springs came out yesterday and I just had nothing. Today, there was a big difference.

“We said we’d ride aggressively and I would just float around because I knew my form must be there some place, but I didn’t know it would come back today.

“The boys really did a great job today. The whole team rode a fantastic race and I was really proud to finish off the job.”

"If @deceuninck_qst don't do it from they break - they will do it from the peloton!" @Sammmy_Be sprints to victory in stage three of the Tour de Wallonie #TRW2020 pic.twitter.com/gjxc4yHSKQ — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) August 18, 2020

