Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Sam Bennett sprints to third stage victory in Belgium

The Irish cyclist, riding for Deceuninck-QuickStep, claimed a brilliant win in the Tour de Wallonie today.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 4:55 PM
59 minutes ago 726 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5179075
Bennett speaking after the race.
Image: Twitter/Eurosport UK
Bennett speaking after the race.
Bennett speaking after the race.
Image: Twitter/Eurosport UK

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT was victorious in Stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie today. 

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider came out on top ahead of yesterday’s winner Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal) in a dramatic sprint finish.

“After yesterday, I needed this,” Bennett, who also paid tribute to team-mates Fabio Jakobsen and Remco Evenepoel after their recent crashes, told Eurosport. “The springs came out yesterday and I just had nothing. Today, there was a big difference.

“We said we’d ride aggressively and I would just float around because I knew my form must be there some place, but I didn’t know it would come back today.

“The boys really did a great job today. The whole team rode a fantastic race and I was really proud to finish off the job.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

