All Blacks captain Cane returns from injury for Gatland's Chiefs

ALL BLACKS CAPTAIN Sam Cane has returned from a back injury to be named Chiefs skipper for Sunday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch [KO 4.35am Irish time, Sky Sports Main Event/Action, repeated at 10am on Sky Sports Action].

Warren Gatland’s Chiefs have lost both of their opening games in the New Zealand competition meaning Cane’s return is a timely boost as they visit the reigning Super Rugby champions.

Sam Cane is back from a back injury. Source: Photosport/Bruce Lim/INPHO

Gatland has also brought second row Mitchell Brown, hooker Bradley Slater, and wing Solomon Alaimalo into his starting XV, while flanker Mitchell Karpik and centre Tumua Manu are introduced to the bench.

The Crusaders have opted for an unchanged team after opening their campaign with a 39-25 win away to the Hurricanes last weekend.

Scott Robertson’s men will be keen to pick up where they left off as they return home to Orangetheory Stadium.

Crusaders:

15. Will Jordan

14. Sevu Reece

13. Braydon Ennor

12. Jack Goodhue

11. George Bridge

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Bryn Hall

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor (captain)

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Samuel Whitelock

5. Mitchell Dunshea

6. Cullen Grace

7. Billy Harmon

8. Whetukamokamo Douglas (vice-captain)

Replacements:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. George Bower

18. Oliver Jager

19. Luke Romano

20. Ethan Blackadder

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. David Havili (vice-captain)

23. Leicester Faingaanuku

Chiefs:

15. Damian McKenzie

14. Solomon Alaimalo

13. Quinn Tupaea

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

11. Sean Wainui

10. Aaron Cruden

9. Brad Weber

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Mitchell Brown

5. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

6. Lachlan Boshier

7. Sam Cane (captain)

8. Pita Gus Sowakula

Replacements: