Tuesday 23 November 2021
Samples taken from IHRB on horses at raided Kildare premises prove negative

Animal remedies were seized earlier this month as part of ‘ongoing’ probe into equine doping.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Nov 2021, 9:19 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
HAIR AND blood samples taken from horses at a premises near Monasterevin earlier this month have tested negative for substances that are prohibited at all times, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has announced.

Animal remedies were seized at an address in County Kildare on 9 November, in a raid led by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials and supported by gardai as well as IHRB staff.

At the time a DAFM spokesperson said: “This department-led operation involved searches and seizure of products as part of an ongoing investigation into equine doping.”

A statement from the IHRB on Tuesday regarding the samples it took from the horses that were there at the time read: “The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board can today confirm that the hair and blood samples taken from horses at a premises near Monasterevin, County Kildare, on November 9 2021 have been analysed at LGC laboratories and reported negative for prohibited at all times substances.

“As this is part of an ongoing investigation working in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and other agencies, we cannot make any further comment at this time.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

