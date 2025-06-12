The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Arsenal FA Cup hero scores at 40 to bring boyhood club to brink of La Liga return
ARSENAL FA CUP hero Santi Cazorla helped bring his boyhood club back to the brink of a La Liga return after scoring a stunning free-kick to send Real Oviedo into the promotion play-off final.
The Spaniard, now 40, feared his career was over after complications with a leg injury almost led to amputation.
Cazorla was out of action for two years before resurrecting career in 2018 with Villarreal and the joining Oviedo after a stint in Qatar.
Cazorla was sprung from the bench and made an immediate impact against Almería, winning the free kick which he then tucked away from just outside the box with his weaker left foot.
Oviedo haven’t played in the Spanish top flight since 2001 and they will face the winners of CD Mirandés and Real Racing Club, a tie that is level after a 3-3 in the first leg.
