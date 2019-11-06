Saracens could face EPCR action for snubbing Champions Cup launch

SARACENS COULD FACE further sanctions for failing to send a representative to the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup launch this morning.

The European and English champions were yesterday docked 35 Premiership points and fined £5.36million (€6.2m) for exceeding the ceiling for payments to players in each of the last three seasons.

Sarries were sanctioned after Premiership Rugby launched an investigation following revelations that high-profile players had entered into investment or property partnerships with club owner Nigel Wray.

The London club will appeal against what they described as “heavy-handed sanctions” and may also have to explain to European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) why they were not represented at an event in Cardiff.

An EPCR statement read: “EPCR is disappointed to learn of Saracens’ decision to make their club representatives unavailable for today’s official 2019/20 season launch of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in Cardiff.

“EPCR will now consider what action is appropriate in this instance and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Exeter were runners-up to Saracens in the last two Premiership seasons and Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe called for the champions to be relegated.

Asked what punishment they should have faced, Rowe told BBC Radio Devon: “Relegation – in professional sport in America, if you’re in breach of the salary cap you get thrown out completely.”

He added: “We, for a number of years, have suspected they’ve been infringing the salary cap,

“But I don’t think the penalty is severe enough. You take away 35 points this year – they could still be in the semi-finals and could still end up at Twickenham [in the Premiership final].”