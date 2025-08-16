Sarah Healy stays top of Diamond League 1500m standings

IRELAND’S SARAH HEALY remains top of the 1500m standings in the Wanda Diamond League after a ninth-place finish in Silesia, Poland.

The in-form UCD AC runner had already qualified for the final and now has 23 points, seven clear of Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay in second.

Tsegay stormed to victory today in 3:50.62, a meet record and season’s best. Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet was next home in a personal best of 3:54.73, while Georgia Hunter Bell of Great Britain finished third in 3:56.00.

A Meeting Record in the Women's 1500m!



Gudaf Tsegay with a storming performance to run 3:50.62.



9th place for Sarah Healy who ran 3:57.95. pic.twitter.com/SX5tiVBHot — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 16, 2025

Healy clocked 3:57.95, also achieving automatic qualification for next year’s European Athletics Championships.

But the Dubliner’s focus will be on the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich on 28 August, with a top prize of just over €25,000 on the line.

Healy claimed her first-ever Diamond League victory in Rome in May, and ran a personal best (3:57.15) as she finished second in Paris in June.

Elsewhere in Silesia today, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson made a triumphant return to action as she ran a world-leading time in her first 800m since winning gold at the Paris Games last year.

The 23-year-old — a training partner of Healy’s — showed no sign of the lingering hamstring problems that had sidelined her for months as she clocked a meet record of 1:54.74 in hot and humid conditions in the Polish city of Chorzow.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon just missed out on the long-standing world record in the women’s 3,000m.

Six weeks after improving her own world 1500m record in Eugene, the three-time Olympic and four-time world gold medallist clocked 8:07.04 over the non-Olympic distance. That fell just short of the 8:06.11 world record set by China’s Wang Junxia in 1993.

And Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson exacted a measure of revenge by beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles over 100m. It was the first time the two sprinters have met since Lyles was awarded Olympic gold in Paris a year ago, just five-thousandths of a second ahead of Thompson.

The fast-starting Jamaican timed a joint meet record of 9.87 for victory, with Lyles second in 9.90. Another American, Kenny Bednarek, rounded out the podium in 9.96.

- Additional reporting from – © AFP 2025