Sarah Healy and Andrew Coscoran set new Irish records for 3000m in Boston

TWO IRISH 3000m records went tumbling last night courtesy of Andrew Coscoran and Sarah Healy at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meeting in Boston on Sunday night.

Coscoran made a race-winning-move with 400 metres left to run, overtaking longtime leader Azzedine Habz to storm to victory in a new Irish record time of 7:30.75 WL, the fourth fastest time ever clocked by a European athlete.

The performance saw the Balbriggan athlete take ten seconds off his personal best and eight seconds off Alistair Cragg’s national record that had stood since 2004. Mark Carroll’s outdoor record stands at 7:30.36.

Sarah Healy was also in record-breaking form at the Boston Meet, smashing her own indoor 3000m record to finish fourth in a time of 8:35.19. The race was won by Great Britain’s Melissa Courtney-Bryant in 8:28.69.

Advertisement

Mark English was in action in the 800m, finishing 5th in a time of 1:46.82.