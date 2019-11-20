This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry lose another stalwart as attacking ace follows captain into inter-county retirement

The Kingdom will be without key duo Sarah Houlihan and Amanda Brosnan next year.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 1:37 PM
houlihan Sarah Houlihan announced her inter-county retirement this morning. Source: Sportsfile.

STAR KERRY FORWARD Sarah Houlihan has announced her inter-county retirement after 13 years in the Green and Gold jersey.

The three-time All-Star follows in the footsteps of 2019 captain and fellow stalwart Amanda Brosnan, who brought the curtain down on her own career earlier this month.

Dr Crokes midfielder Brosnan, also 30, said: “All good things come to an end, wearing the Kerry jersey has been a huge honour.”

And Houlihan, widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the game, echoed those sentiments in announcing her own departure from the panel this morning.

“The privilege has been all mine,” Houlihan tweeted. “13 years of playing in the green & gold jersey I feel it’s time I started a new chapter. 

“Has brought me to wonderful places, introduced me to lifelong friends & given me millions of memories. Thank you to my family & friends, forever grateful.”

The Kingdom will now be without two stalwarts of the game for their assault on the 2020 campaign — but under new management in former Kerry footballer Declan Quill and his fellow ex-joint minor boss Darragh Long.

The duo were ratified on a three-year term last month, with Geraldine O’Shea and Ann Marie O’Donoghue confirmed as selectors, and Cassandra Buckley as strength and conditioning coach.

Kerry will now look to put a turbulent few years behind them, which has seen several changes in management, relegation to Division 2 of the league and other off-the-field issues.

After falling short in the decider last year, they’ll again contest the second tier of the league, while senior championship is on the cards following another quarter-final exit to eventual champions Dublin this summer.

