SARAH LAVIN FINISHED fourth in the final of the women’s 60m hurdles this evening at the European Indoor Athletics Championship in the Netherlands, just missing out on a medal.
Lavin finished in a time of 7.92 seconds with Ditaji Kambundji taking the gold medal, while Nadine Visser took silver.
Earlier today Lavin had eased into the final with a run of 7.94 seconds to seal second place in her semi-final, while last night she made a strong start by winning her heat in a time for 7.93 seconds at the stadium in Apeldoorn.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sarah Lavin finishes fourth in European Indoors 60m hurdles final
SARAH LAVIN FINISHED fourth in the final of the women’s 60m hurdles this evening at the European Indoor Athletics Championship in the Netherlands, just missing out on a medal.
Lavin finished in a time of 7.92 seconds with Ditaji Kambundji taking the gold medal, while Nadine Visser took silver.
Earlier today Lavin had eased into the final with a run of 7.94 seconds to seal second place in her semi-final, while last night she made a strong start by winning her heat in a time for 7.93 seconds at the stadium in Apeldoorn.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics European indoors sarah lavin