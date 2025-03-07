Sarah Lavin finishes fourth in European Indoors 60m hurdles final

SARAH LAVIN FINISHED fourth in the final of the women’s 60m hurdles this evening at the European Indoor Athletics Championship in the Netherlands, just missing out on a medal.

Lavin finished in a time of 7.92 seconds with Ditaji Kambundji taking the gold medal, while Nadine Visser took silver.

Earlier today Lavin had eased into the final with a run of 7.94 seconds to seal second place in her semi-final, while last night she made a strong start by winning her heat in a time for 7.93 seconds at the stadium in Apeldoorn.

More to follow…