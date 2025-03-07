Advertisement
Sarah Lavin. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAthletics

Sarah Lavin finishes fourth in European Indoors 60m hurdles final

The Limerick athlete just missed out on a medal in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.
8.49pm, 7 Mar 2025

SARAH LAVIN FINISHED fourth in the final of the women’s 60m hurdles this evening at the European Indoor Athletics Championship in the Netherlands, just missing out on a medal.

Lavin finished in a time of 7.92 seconds with Ditaji Kambundji taking the gold medal, while Nadine Visser took silver.

Earlier today Lavin had eased into the final with a run of 7.94 seconds to seal second place in her semi-final, while last night she made a strong start by winning her heat in a time for 7.93 seconds at the stadium in Apeldoorn.

More to follow…

