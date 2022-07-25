Sarah Lavin finishes fifth in 100m hurdles semi-final at World Athletics Championships

SARAH LAVIN HAS finished in fifth place in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, falling just short of a personal best.

Running in the last of the three semi-finals, Lavin clocked a time 12.87, which is just outside her personal best 12.84. It was a very competitive field where Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a new world record of 12.12 in the opening semi-final.

Lavin came seventh in the finals of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March earlier this year, which was her debut at the World Championship competition. The Emerald AC star set a new indoor personal best of 7.97 in her semi-final at that event.

The Olympian will now move her attention to the European Championships next month in Munich.

