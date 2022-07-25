Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 25 July 2022
Advertisement

Sarah Lavin finishes fifth in 100m hurdles semi-final at World Athletics Championships

The Emerald AC star fell just short of her personal best in a very competitive field.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Jul 2022, 8:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,085 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5825096
Sarah Lavin in action in Oregon.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Sarah Lavin in action in Oregon.
Sarah Lavin in action in Oregon.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SARAH LAVIN HAS finished in fifth place in the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, falling just short of a personal best.

Running in the last of the three semi-finals, Lavin clocked a time 12.87, which is just outside her personal best 12.84. It was a very competitive field where Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a new world record of 12.12 in the opening semi-final.

Lavin came seventh in the finals of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March earlier this year, which was her debut at the World Championship competition. The Emerald AC star set a new indoor personal best of 7.97 in her semi-final at that event.

The Olympian will now move her attention to the European Championships next month in Munich.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie