Wednesday 20 July 2022
England boss Wiegman to return to dugout for tonight's Euros quarter-final

Wiegman has been communicating virtually with her staff members, as well as the media, in recent days after contracting Covid last week.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Jul 2022
England head coach Sarina Wiegman.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Sarina Wiegman will take her place in the dugout for the Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after she tested negative for Covid-19.

The Dutchwoman was forced to watch in isolation as the Lionesses beat Northern Ireland on Friday night, having tested positive earlier in the day.

England won 5-0 even without Wiegman in attendance as her assistant Arjan Veurink oversaw victory at St Mary’s.

But she has now been cleared for the last-eight meeting with Spain at Brighton’s Amex Stadium.

“England head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested negative for Covid. Wiegman will now return to all elements of her role and will take her place on the bench for tonight’s quarter-final against Spain at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium,” a Football Association statement confirmed.

Wiegman has been communicating virtually with her staff members, as well as the media, and has socially distanced while watching training in recent days.

She said on the eve of the Spain clash that she was “very hopeful” that she would return a negative test in time to be on the touchline in Brighton.

“I’m good, I’m feeling well. I’m actually ready to go, but still have to wait,” she said on Monday afternoon.

“Of course I’m very hopeful but we’ll see what happens, and we do know if I can’t be there I’ll be around in another way.”

Aston Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been ruled out of the match after testing positive, having been an unused substitute in the three group matches.

