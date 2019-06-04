This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I have begun to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see'

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been linked with a move to Juventus of late.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 7:52 PM
44 minutes ago 2,302 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4668131
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

MAURIZIO SARRI SAYS “the call of home is strong” amid rumours he will step down as Chelsea head coach to take over at Juventus.

The Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal in July 2018 but has been heavily linked with the vacant post at Serie A champions Juve after Massimiliano Allegri’s departure.

Sarri, who claimed his first piece of major silverware when the Blues beat Arsenal in the Europa League final last week, admits the lure of a return to Italy could be too potent to resist.

“For us Italians, the call of home is strong,” he told Vanity Fair. “You feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I have begun to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see.

At my age I only make professional choices. I won’t be able to train for another 20 years. When I return home to Tuscany I feel like a stranger.”

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli last year and said the club’s supporters could consider a move to Juve as a “betrayal”.

Sarri, though, has played down suggestions going to Turin would upset them and does not believe their relationship would suffer.

The Napoli fans know the love I feel for them,” he added. “I have chosen to go abroad for the last year and not to go to an Italian team. 

“This profession can lead to other paths; the relationship will not change. Loyalty is giving 110% when you are there. 

“What does it mean to be faithful? If one day the club sends you away, what are you to do? Stay true to a wife you divorced from?”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie