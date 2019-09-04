This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sarri finally returns to Juventus training after illness

A bout of pneumonia has meant a frustrating start to life as Juventus head coach for Maurizio Sarri but he took training on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 948 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4796092
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri
Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri

MAURIZIO SARRI HAS returned to the training field with Juventus as he continues his recovery following a bout of pneumonia.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-August and was forced to stay away from Juve’s opening two games of the Serie A season – a 1-0 victory at Parma and a thrilling 4-3 triumph over his former club Napoli.

There were indications that Sarri could make an early return to the sidelines for the game against Napoli. 

“We have the final training session in the afternoon and then we will see if he is able to make it tomorrow,” Juve assistant Giovanni Martusciello said the day before the match.

Though Sarri was at the game in Turin, he watched on from the stands as his side earned a thrilling win thanks to a last-minute own goal from Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

With much of his squad away on international duty, Sarri led part of Juve’s training session at Continassa on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa will not resume work with those of their team-mates not on international duty until Friday, having been prescribed extra rest by Sarri following their exertions against Napoli.

Following one season at the helm of Chelsea, Sarri returned to Italy this summer to take over from Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri left the club at the end of last season, despite leading the Bianconeri to their eighth consecutive Serie A title. 

Juventus, however, fell in the Champions League quarter-finals to Ajax, as their search for a first European title since 1995-96 goes on. 

The club made headlines on Tuesday when they surprisingly left striker Mario Mandzukic and midfielder Emre Can out of their squad for the Champions League.

Giorgio Chiellini also missed out, though his absence was expected after the veteran defender was ruled out for six months following surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Juve are back in action at Fiorentina on September 14 before opening their Champions League group stage campaign away to Atletico Madrid four days later.

The club were also drawn with Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie