Shamrock Rovers awaiting news on Savannah McCarthy after car crash on Sunday

SHAMROCK ROVERS ARE awaiting news on footballer Savannah McCarthy after she was hospitalised following a two-car collision on Sunday.

According to The Kerryman, the 27-year-old Shamrock Rovers defender was pulled from the burning vehicle by locals near the Kerry-Limerick border.

Two people who were in the other vehicle were also injured, the paper reported.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the N69 at Glin, Co Limerick shortly after 8pm on Sunday.

“A woman (20s) was brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.

Advertisement

One man, aged in his 40s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

A second man, aged in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries which are believed to be non life-threatening.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for Shamrock Rovers said: “The club is awaiting news on Savannah’s condition. We know that she is receiving excellent medical support and we hope for the best in her recovery.”

McCarthy has won 11 senior caps for Ireland since making her debut against Austria in March 2016.

The experienced defender was involved in Eileen Gleeson’s squad during the Nations League campaign last Autumn, having recovered from a cruciate ligament knee injury.

McCarthy has spent the last two club seasons at Shamrock Rovers, having previously represented Galway, Cork City and Glasgow City.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area at the time between 7.45pm and 8.15pm and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on (069) 20650 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

With reporting from Emma Duffy

Written by Jane Moore and posted on TheJournal.ie