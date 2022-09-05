Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dad-to-be Savea to miss All Blacks Bledisloe Test in Australia

The 28-year-old is expected to return for the second Test on 24 September.

By AFP Monday 5 Sep 2022, 12:24 PM
21 minutes ago 380 Views 0 Comments
Ardie Savea.
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

DYNAMIC NUMBER EIGHT Ardie Savea has been left out of a 33-man All Blacks squad to travel to Australia for a Rugby Championship Test while he awaits the birth of his child.

Savea will miss the match in Melbourne on 15 September, which doubles up as the first Bledisloe Cup Test, to be with his family.

The 28-year-old is expected to return for the second Bledisloe Test against Australia on 24 September at Auckland’s Eden Park, New Zealand Rugby announced.

Savea scored one of the All Blacks’ seven tries as they hammered Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton on Saturday.

The emphatic response to the shock defeat by the Pumas a week earlier put New Zealand top in a tight Rugby Championship race, just one point ahead of Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

Waikato Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson was brought in as cover for Savea and flanker Shannon Frizell, who suffered a rib injury against Argentina.

Centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and props Aidan Ross and Angus Ta’avao and were released.

New Zealand squad:

Forwards: Sam Cane (capt), Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Samuel Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu

Backs: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece

– © AFP 2022

AFP

