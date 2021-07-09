Membership : Access or Sign Up
Scotland's trip to Georgia called off following Covid-19 outbreak

The teams had been due to meet in Tbilisi on 17 July.

By Press Association Friday 9 Jul 2021, 12:42 PM
Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Image: Jane Barlow/PA

MIKE BLAIR WAS left “massively disappointed” after Scotland’s Test against Georgia in Tbilisi, scheduled for later this month, was cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the hosts’ camp.

Georgia reported six positive Covid-19 cases whilst in South Africa this week which led to the cancellation of their match against the Springboks.

The subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment means an agreement has been reached to cancel the fixture with Scotland on 17 July.

Scotland had already been forced to call off their Test match against Romania and an ‘A’ international against England due to positive Covid-19 tests being returned in the Scots’ camp.

Interim head coach Blair said: “As a playing group and management team, we’re obviously massively disappointed as the Georgia match was a challenge we were looking forward to, especially given that our last two fixtures have been called off.

“However, like all decisions during this pandemic, player welfare must always come first, and our thoughts are certainly with those affected in the Georgian camp as we have been through a similar situation.

“It’s clearly been a frustrating couple of weeks given the positive cases and subsequent cancellations, however I can’t fault the hard work and effort put in by this group of players through what has been a tough period.

“We’ll see plenty more from them in years to come if they continue with the same drive that we’ve seen in this short time together.”

Scotland’s squad had returned to graduated training at Oriam Performance Centre this week after a round of negative PCR tests allowed the team to begin preparations ahead of departing for Georgia this weekend.

However, with their summer schedule now concluded, players will released back to their respective clubs.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss whether or not the Lions’ tour of South Africa should really be going ahead, the new faces in Andy Farrell’s Ireland team, and Luke Carty’s return in stars and stripes.

